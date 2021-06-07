Menu
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

306,940 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
LTZ

LTZ

Location

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

306,940KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7191158
  • VIN: 1GC4KYBG0AF101042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 306,940 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD LTZ
LEATHERHEATED SEATS
FUEL WHEELS

For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.


Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.


647-703-2620


CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD) 


Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

