+ taxes & licensing
888-507-5798
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
888-507-5798
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Chrysler 300 Limited
3.5L 250 Horsepower V6 Engine
Color : Inferno Red Crystal Pearl
Features:
- Media Center with 6.5 Touch screen and 6 speakers
- USB in
- SAT Radio support
- Voice Command
- 18-inch Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheel
- 4-wheel disc antilock with vented front and solid rear discs (Included With ESC)
- Electronic with steering column-mounted controls
- Suspension : Front independent short/long arm with independent 5-link rear
- Headlamp : Chrome bezel halogen projector with delay and SmartBeam headlamp control
- Automatic Dual-Zone Temperature Control
- Remote keyless entry
- Luxury leather-trimmed
- Leather Seats
- Heated 8-way power drivers and front passenger seat
- Advanced multistage driver and front-passenger
- Tire Pressure Monitor Warning
Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
Financing Available on the spot
* Please call for showing and availability: +1-416-661-7070
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6