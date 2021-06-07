Menu
2010 Chrysler 300

144,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,998

+ tax & licensing
$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2010 Chrysler 300

2010 Chrysler 300

4dr Sdn Limited RWD

2010 Chrysler 300

4dr Sdn Limited RWD

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

144,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7207619
  • Stock #: 153690
  • VIN: 2C3CA3CV9AH331535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153690
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Chrysler 300 Limited
3.5L 250 Horsepower V6 Engine
Color : Inferno Red Crystal Pearl

Features:
- Media Center with 6.5 Touch screen and 6 speakers
- USB in
- SAT Radio support
- Voice Command
- 18-inch Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheel
- 4-wheel disc antilock with vented front and solid rear discs (Included With ESC)
- Electronic with steering column-mounted controls
- Suspension : Front independent short/long arm with independent 5-link rear
- Headlamp : Chrome bezel halogen projector with delay and SmartBeam headlamp control
- Automatic Dual-Zone Temperature Control
- Remote keyless entry
- Luxury leather-trimmed
- Leather Seats
- Heated 8-way power drivers and front passenger seat
- Advanced multistage driver and front-passenger
- Tire Pressure Monitor Warning

Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***

Financing Available on the spot

* Please call for showing and availability: +1-416-661-7070

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
RWD

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
