2010 Dodge Dakota

203,128 KM

Details Description Features

$8,980

+ tax & licensing
$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Island Inc.

416-667-0222

2010 Dodge Dakota

2010 Dodge Dakota

2WD Crew Cab SXT

2010 Dodge Dakota

2WD Crew Cab SXT

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

203,128KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6344252
  • Stock #: 143366
  • VIN: 1D7CE3GK5AS143366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 143366
  • Mileage 203,128 KM

Vehicle Description

.


**PURCHASE ONLINE FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME** SIMPLY CHOOSE A VEHICLE AND WILL DELIVER THE VEHICLE CLEANED AND SANITIZED RIGHT TO YOUR DOOR WITHIN A 200KM AREA OF OUR DEALERSHIP !! 3 DAYS OR 300 KMS EXCHANGE OR RETURN WARRANTY SOME CONDITION APPLY CONTACT US FOR MORE DETAILS.. STAY SAFE.. 


OVER 140 VEHICLES IN STOCK AND MORE ARRIVING DAILY!! WE PRIDE OURSELVES FOR QUALITY AND SERVICE. WE HAVE A FULL SERVICE MECHANICAL SHOP FOR ALL YOUR SERVICE NEEDS. 


FINANCING AVAILABLE. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! EASY ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION, FINANCE FEE MAY BE APPLICABLE. RATES AS LOW AS 4.99% OAC CALL FOR DETAILS DEPENDS ON THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE. 


CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be Certified for an additional fee of $599, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable.


REPUTATION* Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2006, 7-year winner of business Leader Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Our vehicles pass an inspection from 3rd party when we buy them to insure vehicle is in great condition.


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA"


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Entertainment System

Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-XXXX

416-667-0222

