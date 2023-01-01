$2,500+ tax & licensing
416-633-8188
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE AUTO A/C P/WINDOWS B/CAMERA DVD ALLOYS
Location
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10548264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 368,647 KM
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
