2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9075679
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE2AR211958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blackberry Pearl
  • Interior Colour Medium Slate Gray/Light Shale
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Overhead Console
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Deluxe Door Trim Panel
Assist handles
Rear dome lamp
Liftgate flood lamp
Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
Dual Glove Boxes
Carpet flooring
Black sill applique
Lower instrument panel cubby bin
Driver door sill storage bin
Observation mirror
Dual visors w/mirrors
Front courtesy/map lamps
LH rear quarter storage bin
Instrument cluster
Driver seat manual lumbar adjust
Driver/passenger cloth headrests
2nd row assist handles
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Compact Spare Tire
Tip Start
Pwr rack & pinion steering
140-amp alternator
600-amp maintenance-free battery
3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Dual sliding doors
Sunscreen Glass
Halogen Headlamps
Tire carrier winch
Front air dam
Black grille
Black door handles
Body-colour fascias
Black license plate brow
Accent-colour bodyside mouldings
Belt mouldings
Headlamp time-delay off
Rear scuff pad
Fold-away pwr heated mirrors -inc: tilt in reverse on drivers side mirror
Variable-intermittent windshield wiper
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Tire Pressure Monitor
Brake/Park Interlock
Child safety rear door locks
LATCH ready child seat anchor system
Dual note electric horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Advanced multi-stage front air bags
Side curtain air bags for all rows
(4) speakers
Fixed long mast antenna
Audio input for mobile devices

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

