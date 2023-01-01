Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Journey

148,000 KM

Details Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

WELL MAINTAIN,0 RUST,NO ACCIDENT,SERVICE RECORDS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Journey

WELL MAINTAIN,0 RUST,NO ACCIDENT,SERVICE RECORDS

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

  1. 1696435494
  2. 1696435494
  3. 1696435494
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
148,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10504305
  • Stock #: 155821
  • VIN: 3D4PG4FBXAT155821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Rev Inc.

2012 Mazda MAZDA3 WE...
 214,000 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 115,000 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Mustang NE...
 72,000 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic

Email Auto Rev Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

Call Dealer

416-636-XXXX

(click to show)

416-636-7776

Alternate Numbers
416-828-0075
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory