2010 Dodge Journey

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$6,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10504305

10504305 Stock #: 155821

155821 VIN: 3D4PG4FBXAT155821

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Exterior Temporary spare tire Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.