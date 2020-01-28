Our beautiful 2010 Dodge Journey SE is LOW on KM while it is also ACCIDENT-FREE with LOCAL-TRADE-IN. You can get Winter Package- additional winter season tires. Drive our 2010 Dodge Journey for your long haul drives with some great features:



SUSPENSION AND STEERING

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Independent front suspension

Front Tires - P225/70R16

Power rack-and-pinion steering

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Independent rear suspension

Compact spare tire

Tire low-pressure warning system

156' steel wheels with covers

16'' alloy wheels



MECHANICAL

Front-wheel drive

2.4L L4 DOHC 16-valve

Stability Control

Traction Control

4-speed automatic transmission



COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

AM/FM stereo radio with auxiliary input jack

Air conditioning

Roof-mounted antenna

Courtesy lights

Driver-side vanity mirror

Engine Block Heater

Intermittent windshield wipers

In-dash 6-CD/DVD-Audio/MP3 changer

6 speakers

Power Door Locks

4 12-volt power outlets

Power windows with driver one-touch down feature

Rear Wipers

Intermittent rear window wiper

Remote Keyless Entry

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cargo area light



EXTERIOR DETAILS

Body-colour bumpers

Body-color door handles

Folding outside mirrors

Black outside mirrors

Chrome grille

Halogen headlights

Heated outside mirrors

Power-adjustable outside mirrors

Rear Window Defroster

Tinted Glass



INTERIOR DETAILS

Digital clock

Sliding rear bench seat

Floor Console

60/40-split-folding 2nd-row bench seat

Active front headrests

Height-adjustable driver's seat

Front seatback storage

Bucket front seats

Analogue instrumentation

Metallic interior trim

4 cupholders

Reclining rear seatbacks

Rear bench seat

Rear captain's chairs

Cloth seats

Tachometer

Engine temperature display



SAFETY

Anti-lock brakes

Brake Assist

4-wheel disc

LATCH child seat anchors

Rear-door child safety locks

Driver-side front airbag

Height adjustable

Theft-deterrent engine immobilizer

Passenger-side front airbag

Height adjustable

Side-curtain airbags

Front side airbags



- Winter Package- additional winter season tires



- The vehicle is Certified Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy with Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER a MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession, Bankruptcy O.A.C WE ACCEPT DEBIT+VISA+ MASTERCARD FOR TEST DRIVE - PLEASE CALL Toll Free (888)- 864-6302 and book your appointment for a test drive.



- This vehicle has been fully inspected by our trained technician and is an outstanding condition.



- Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 195 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham).



- PLEASE CALL Toll Free (888)- 864-6302 and book your appointment for a test drive.



Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.