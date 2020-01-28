5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
Our beautiful 2010 Dodge Journey SE is LOW on KM while it is also ACCIDENT-FREE with LOCAL-TRADE-IN. You can get Winter Package- additional winter season tires. Drive our 2010 Dodge Journey for your long haul drives with some great features:
SUSPENSION AND STEERING
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Independent front suspension
Front Tires - P225/70R16
Power rack-and-pinion steering
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Independent rear suspension
Compact spare tire
Tire low-pressure warning system
156' steel wheels with covers
16'' alloy wheels
MECHANICAL
Front-wheel drive
2.4L L4 DOHC 16-valve
Stability Control
Traction Control
4-speed automatic transmission
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
AM/FM stereo radio with auxiliary input jack
Air conditioning
Roof-mounted antenna
Courtesy lights
Driver-side vanity mirror
Engine Block Heater
Intermittent windshield wipers
In-dash 6-CD/DVD-Audio/MP3 changer
6 speakers
Power Door Locks
4 12-volt power outlets
Power windows with driver one-touch down feature
Rear Wipers
Intermittent rear window wiper
Remote Keyless Entry
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cargo area light
EXTERIOR DETAILS
Body-colour bumpers
Body-color door handles
Folding outside mirrors
Black outside mirrors
Chrome grille
Halogen headlights
Heated outside mirrors
Power-adjustable outside mirrors
Rear Window Defroster
Tinted Glass
INTERIOR DETAILS
Digital clock
Sliding rear bench seat
Floor Console
60/40-split-folding 2nd-row bench seat
Active front headrests
Height-adjustable driver's seat
Front seatback storage
Bucket front seats
Analogue instrumentation
Metallic interior trim
4 cupholders
Reclining rear seatbacks
Rear bench seat
Rear captain's chairs
Cloth seats
Tachometer
Engine temperature display
SAFETY
Anti-lock brakes
Brake Assist
4-wheel disc
LATCH child seat anchors
Rear-door child safety locks
Driver-side front airbag
Height adjustable
Theft-deterrent engine immobilizer
Passenger-side front airbag
Height adjustable
Side-curtain airbags
Front side airbags
- Winter Package- additional winter season tires
- Winter Package- additional winter season tires
- The vehicle is Certified Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing
- This vehicle has been fully inspected by our trained technician and is an outstanding condition.
- Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 195
- PLEASE CALL Toll Free (888)- 864-6302 and book your appointment for a test drive.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
