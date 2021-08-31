Menu
2010 Dodge Journey

235,001 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

235,001KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7742334
  • VIN: 3D4PG5FV2AT178123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 235,001 KM

Vehicle Description

CALLS OR TEXTS ONLY PLEASE ...WILL SELL FOR ABOVE SALE PRICE INCLUDING SAFETY, WARRANTY.PLUS HST AND LICENSING..ALSO INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 5000 KM LUBRICO DEALER SHIELD WARRANTY ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ..PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 416 271 9996 AUTO RESALE INC.56 MARTIN ROSS AVE TORONTO M3J 2L4 WE WORK BY APPT ONLY SO CALL 416 271 9996 THANK YOU

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
High Output
Warranty Included
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

