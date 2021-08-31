2010 Dodge Journey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7742334

7742334 VIN: 3D4PG5FV2AT178123

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 235,001 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain High Output Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Navigation System Entertainment System Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

