2010 Dodge Journey
R/T
Location
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
209,014KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9846059
- Stock #: 5566
- VIN: 3D4PH6FV9AT224081
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 209,014 KM
Vehicle Description
Equipped with a 3.5L V6 engine, this Dodge Journey R/T is not only powerful but also comes with several safety features that make it a safe and enjoyable ride. Its VIN 3D4PH6FV9AT224081 decoding shows that it comes with all-wheel drive, making it ideal for any terrain. Additionally, it features leather seats for added comfort, a sunroof for a refreshing breeze, and a 6-speed automatic transmission for a smooth ride.
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, ONTARIO HST (13%) and ServiceOntario Licensing.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Rearview monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Adjustable rear headrests
Conversation mirror
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Wiper
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Intermittent front wipers
Black roof rails
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Convenience
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
trailer stability control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Rechargeable flashlight
3.43 Axle Ratio
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
CARGO NET STORAGE
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING
30GB HARD DRIVE
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE AND PASS-THRU ARM
140 AMPS ALTERNATOR
115V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
