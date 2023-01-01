Menu
2010 Dodge Ram 1500

257,000 KM

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Perfect Auto Corp

416-740-0205

Location

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-0205

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

257,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Stock #: 2141
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT4AS202141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 257,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TRADE IN SPECIAL - TRUCK RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD - SOLD AS IS -This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road-worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Perfect Auto Corp

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-0205

