$5,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-740-0205
2010 Dodge Ram 1500
TRX
Location
Perfect Auto Corp
3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4
416-740-0205
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$5,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10149420
- Stock #: 2141
- VIN: 1D7RV1GT4AS202141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2141
- Mileage 257,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TRADE IN SPECIAL - TRUCK RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD - SOLD AS IS -This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road-worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.