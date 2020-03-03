Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT 10,995+HST+LIC FEE / CLEAN CARFAX REPORT / CERTIFIED / HEMI / 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT 10,995+HST+LIC FEE / CLEAN CARFAX REPORT / CERTIFIED / HEMI / 4X4

Location

Centreline Auto Group Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W - Unit #1, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-739-9800

  1. 4715466
  2. 4715466
  3. 4715466
  4. 4715466
  5. 4715466
  6. 4715466
  7. 4715466
  8. 4715466
  9. 4715466
  10. 4715466
  11. 4715466
  12. 4715466
  13. 4715466
  14. 4715466
  15. 4715466
  16. 4715466
  17. 4715466
  18. 4715466
  19. 4715466
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 264,410KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4715466
  • Stock #: S-446
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT2AS210938
Exterior Colour
FLAME RED
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

$10,995 + HST+ Licence Fees. Fully Certified, Clean CarFax report available, 5 passenger seating for the whole crew , crew cab, loaded with automatic transmission, 4x4 shifter, ice cold A/C, C/D player, 2 keys with remote, remote starter, tinted glass, chrome wheels. BIG tires!! power rear glass, great truck ready for work or play!! finished in Flame Red on Grey cloth Interior, Looks and drives Like New!, NO HAGGLE!! NO HIDDEN FEES!! NO ADMIN FEES!! NO CERTIFICATION FEES!! ONLY $10,995 +HST+ Licence Fees. WOW WHAT DEAL!! Sold Fully Certified (At no charge to you). Buy with Confidence at Centreline Auto Group. We have been selling cars for over 25 years!! . Warranties Available for all makes and models. WE SPECIALIZE IN HIGHER KILOMETER TRUCKS AND SUV'SYES!!! we can get you APPROVED!!!We are located at 5385 Steeles Ave West unit #1, (Steeles & Barmac Dr) Call for an appointment today!! 416-739-9800.OUR SERVICE DEPARTMENT IS NOW OPEN!!!View the FREE CarFax here: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=QRX6s/hRQLAxGm+0...Our Sales & Service department is located at 5385 Steeles Avenue West Unit #1. We service clients from Toronto, Markham, Newmarket, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Maple, and the GTA. All our cars come with complete CarFax Reports and are Certified to the Highest Standards. We are OMVIC Licensed and a proud member of The Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA). Previous Out of province.Check out our 5 star Google / Car Guru reviews : https://www.centrelineauto.ca/reviewsYou can always reach us at:Telephone: 416-739-9800Check out our full inventory at www.centrelineauto.ca Email: info@centrelineauto.caInstagram: @centrelineautoHOURS: Monday Thursday: 8AM-7PM (By appointment after 7PM)Friday: 8AM-5PMSaturday: 9AM-5PMSUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT NO-HASSLE, NO HAGGLE, NO-ADMIN FEES, NO-SAFETY FEES, JUST OUR BEST PRICE UP-FRONT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Centreline Auto Group Inc

2012 Volkswagen Pass...
 164,159 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2009 Subaru Forester...
 186,121 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Subur...
 205,833 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
Centreline Auto Group Inc

Centreline Auto Group Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W - Unit #1, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-739-XXXX

(click to show)

416-739-9800

Send A Message