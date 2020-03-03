2010 Dodge Ram 1500

5385 Steeles Ave W - Unit #1, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-739-9800
$10,995 + HST+ Licence Fees. Fully Certified, Clean CarFax report available, 5 passenger seating for the whole crew , crew cab, loaded with automatic transmission, 4x4 shifter, ice cold A/C, C/D player, 2 keys with remote, remote starter, tinted glass, chrome wheels. BIG tires!! power rear glass, great truck ready for work or play!! finished in Flame Red on Grey cloth Interior, Looks and drives Like New!, NO HAGGLE!! NO HIDDEN FEES!! NO ADMIN FEES!! NO CERTIFICATION FEES!! ONLY $10,995 +HST+ Licence Fees. WOW WHAT DEAL!! Sold Fully Certified (At no charge to you). Buy with Confidence at Centreline Auto Group. We have been selling cars for over 25 years!! . Warranties Available for all makes and models. WE SPECIALIZE IN HIGHER KILOMETER TRUCKS AND SUV'SYES!!! we can get you APPROVED!!!We are located at 5385 Steeles Ave West unit #1, (Steeles & Barmac Dr) Call for an appointment today!! 416-739-9800.OUR SERVICE DEPARTMENT IS NOW OPEN!!!View the FREE CarFax here: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=QRX6s/hRQLAxGm+0...Our Sales & Service department is located at 5385 Steeles Avenue West Unit #1. We service clients from Toronto, Markham, Newmarket, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Maple, and the GTA. All our cars come with complete CarFax Reports and are Certified to the Highest Standards. We are OMVIC Licensed and a proud member of The Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA). Previous Out of province.Check out our 5 star Google / Car Guru reviews : https://www.centrelineauto.ca/reviewsYou can always reach us at:Telephone: 416-739-9800Check out our full inventory at www.centrelineauto.ca Email: info@centrelineauto.caInstagram: @centrelineautoHOURS: Monday Thursday: 8AM-7PM (By appointment after 7PM)Friday: 8AM-5PMSaturday: 9AM-5PMSUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT NO-HASSLE, NO HAGGLE, NO-ADMIN FEES, NO-SAFETY FEES, JUST OUR BEST PRICE UP-FRONT
