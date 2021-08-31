Menu
2010 Ferrari 458 ITALIA

49,700 KM

$239,888

$239,888

Autopia Cars

416-574-2020

CARBON FIBER TRIM NAVIGATION SHOWROOM CONDITION

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

416-574-2020

49,700KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7661407
  Stock #: 3224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 3224
  • Mileage 49,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Clean Carfax, Canadian Vehicle, Powerful 4.5L V8 Engine, 562HP, 8 Cylinders, Carbon Fiber Seat, Navigation, 7-Speed Automatic Transmission with Carbon Paddle Shifters, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel with Rev Lights, Wet & Sport Drive Modes, Electronic Suspension, Push Button Start, LED Headlights, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD, Auxiliary & USB Inputs, Dual Clutch Transmission, JBL Sound System, Yellow Brake Calipers on Ceramic Rotors, CD Player, 20" Alloy Wheels, Red Exterior on Black Interior, Upgraded Steering Wheel, and Much More!!! ***Multi-point inspection*** Financing -We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down up to 96 months open loan (O.A.C). Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, and new immigrant from all of Canada!! Carfax Verified -We provide the free Carfax history report on every vehicle. Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle. Trade - Have a trade? We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle in for a free appraisal. This vehicle can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $2888, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, and not certified. To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: autopiacars.ca **PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENCING** Our Indoor Showroom Located 2160 Steeles Ave West UNIT 1 (STEELES AND KEELE) Concord, ON L4K 2Y7 Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is update and accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on these pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales team at autopiacars.ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Leather Interior
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Leatherette Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

