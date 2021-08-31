2010 Ferrari 458 ITALIA

$239,888 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 7 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7661407

7661407 Stock #: 3224

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # 3224

Mileage 49,700 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Digital clock Seating Leather Interior Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation System Leatherette Interior DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Inside Hood Release Driver Side Airbag Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.