2010 Ford Econoline

0 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Carview Motor

647-703-2620

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $799

Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7015511
  • VIN: 1FTSE3ELXADA17882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 FORD ECONOLINE 350 SUPER DUTY
GREAT WORK VANBODY IS VERY CLEAN!!!
SAFETY AVAILABLE FOR $799


For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.


Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.


647-703-2620


CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD) 


Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

