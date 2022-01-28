Menu
2010 Ford Edge

153,000 KM

Details

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2010 Ford Edge

2010 Ford Edge

SE MODEL,NO ACCIDENT,

2010 Ford Edge

SE MODEL,NO ACCIDENT,

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $495

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8186685
  Stock #: 1250
  VIN: 2FMDK3GC5ABB00250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance this vehicle from 3.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. You must resident of Ontario for financing.

AUTO REV             

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B
TORONTO, ON
M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

 

EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

WEB SITE:  https://autorevinc.ca/vehicles/

Monday to Friday – 10:00AM to 6:30PM

Saturdays – 10:00AM to 5:00PM

CLOSED on Sundays

 

Dear auto rev Inc guest

 

We are pleased to announce that, we are taking extra measures to keep all of our vehicles sanitized and detailed. Please remember to respect social distancing inside our store, thank you for your understanding

 

Auto rev inc

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

