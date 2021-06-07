Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Escape

272,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Escape

2010 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

  1. 1625004932
  2. 1625004932
  3. 1625004932
  4. 1625004932
  5. 1625004932
  6. 1625004932
  7. 1625004932
  8. 1625004932
  9. 1625004932
  10. 1625004932
  11. 1625004932
  12. 1625004932
  13. 1625004932
  14. 1625004932
  15. 1625004932
  16. 1625004932
  17. 1625004932
  18. 1625004932
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

272,500KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7270940
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D76AKC38753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 272,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 FORD ESCAPE
BLUETOOTHAUX INPUTUSBALLOYS
SAFETY AVAILABLE FOR $599


1-3 YEAR WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES, NO MATTER MILEAGE, CONDITION.


WE FINANCE WITH 0 DOWN!


For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.


Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.


647-703-2620


CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD) 


Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motor

2008 Honda Civic Hyb...
 241,100 KM
$3,199 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Civic LX
 352,400 KM
$2,299 + tax & lic
2010 GMC Sierra 1500...
 208,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Carview Motor

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Call Dealer

647-703-XXXX

(click to show)

647-703-2620

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory