$4,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,499
+ taxes & licensing
Carview Motors
416-737-0852
2010 Ford Escape
2010 Ford Escape
Location
Carview Motors
1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5
416-737-0852
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499
$4,499
+ taxes & licensing
226,410KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 8464608
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 226,410 KM
Vehicle Description
AUX InputUSB InputA/CPower windowsPower locks
CARVIEW MOTORS INC. (1113 Finch Ave West, behind starbucks)
10am-5pm Monday-Saturday 647-703-2620
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Carview Motors
Carview Motors
1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5