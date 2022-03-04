Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Escape

226,410 KM

Details Description

$4,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-737-0852

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Escape

2010 Ford Escape

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Escape

Location

Carview Motors

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

416-737-0852

  1. 1649982346
  2. 1649982346
  3. 1649982346
  4. 1649982346
  5. 1649982346
  6. 1649982346
  7. 1649982346
  8. 1649982346
  9. 1649982346
  10. 1649982346
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

226,410KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8464608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 226,410 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Ford Escape
AUX InputUSB InputA/CPower windowsPower locks
CARVIEW MOTORS INC. (1113 Finch Ave West, behind starbucks) 
10am-5pm Monday-Saturday 647-703-2620 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motors

2010 Ford Escape
226,410 KM
$4,499 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Call Dealer

416-737-XXXX

(click to show)

416-737-0852

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory