2010 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr I4 Auto XLT
Location
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
232,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8697005
- VIN: 1FMCU9D7XAKB06339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 232,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
4x4
Automatic
