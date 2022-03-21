$4,998+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Fusion
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
263,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8732780
- VIN: 3FADP0L31AR312807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 263,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD
