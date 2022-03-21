2010 Ford Fusion

$4,998 + taxes & licensing 2 6 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8732780

8732780 VIN: 3FADP0L31AR312807

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 263,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Parking Sensors Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.