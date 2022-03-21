Menu
2010 Ford Fusion

263,000 KM

Details Features

$4,998

+ tax & licensing
$4,998

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$4,998

+ taxes & licensing

263,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8732780
  • VIN: 3FADP0L31AR312807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 263,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2010 Ford Fusion
AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

