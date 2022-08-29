2010 Ford Mustang

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$18,900 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9298912

9298912 Stock #: 3525

3525 VIN: 1ZVBP8CH1A5103515

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection

