2010 Ford Ranger
Sport 4X4
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
Sale
$13,588
+ taxes & licensing
141,655KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8464551
- VIN: 1FTLR4FE7APA03841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,655 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
CD Player
