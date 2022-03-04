Menu
2010 Ford Ranger

141,655 KM

Details Features

$13,588

+ tax & licensing
$13,588

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

2010 Ford Ranger

2010 Ford Ranger

Sport 4X4

2010 Ford Ranger

Sport 4X4

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Sale

$13,588

+ taxes & licensing

141,655KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8464551
  VIN: 1FTLR4FE7APA03841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,655 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

