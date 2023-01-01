2010 Honda Accord

$5,498 + taxes & licensing 2 2 3 , 3 8 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9501937

9501937 Stock #: 800216

800216 VIN: 1HGCP3F85AA800216

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 223,381 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Body-coloured bumpers Front splash guards P225/50VR17 all-season tires Pwr tilt moonroof Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-on/off Interior Security System Map Lights Cargo Area Light Rear Window Defroster Front & Rear Floor Mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Rear seat heater ducts Immobilizer theft-deterrent system 12V pwr outlet Driver & front passenger seatback pockets Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Outside temp indicator Maintenance Minder system HomeLink universal garage door opener aux input jack Sunglasses holder Front & rear door pockets Tilt & telescoping steering column Driver & front passenger active head restraints Centre console w/storage compartment Ambient console lighting Remote release w/locks -inc: fuel filler door & interior trunk Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: air filtration Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Front & rear stabilizer bars Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes Drive-by-Wire Throttle System Independent double wishbone front suspension Active noise cancellation (ANC) Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) 3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine Multi-link double wishbone rear suspension Variable gear ratio (VGR) rack & pinion steering 5-speed automatic transmission -inc: grade logic control Dual exhaust w/chrome finishers Safety Side Curtain Airbags Brake Assist TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) Child-proof rear door locks Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control Front side airbags -inc: passenger-side occupant position detection system 3-point seat belts in all seating positions -inc: front automatic tensioning system Media / Nav / Comm XM satellite radio w/3-month trial subscription Additional Features 17 ALLOY WHEELS Subwoofer MP3/WMA playback anti-theft feature Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD) Active control engine mount system 270-watt AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer -inc: (6) speakers front adjustable anchors

