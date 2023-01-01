$5,498+ tax & licensing
$5,498
+ taxes & licensing
AAA Auto Group
647-633-3299
2010 Honda Accord
2010 Honda Accord
Sedan 4dr V6 Auto EX-L
Location
AAA Auto Group
3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6
647-633-3299
$5,498
+ taxes & licensing
223,381KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9501937
- Stock #: 800216
- VIN: 1HGCP3F85AA800216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 223,381 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Honda Accord | Sold As-is | No Accident | Leather Seat | Sunroof | Automatic | Heat Seat | Power Seat | Power Window | &&& Morenull
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Body-coloured bumpers
Front splash guards
P225/50VR17 all-season tires
Pwr tilt moonroof
Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors
Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-on/off
Security System
Map Lights
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear seat heater ducts
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
12V pwr outlet
Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Outside temp indicator
Maintenance Minder system
HomeLink universal garage door opener
aux input jack
Sunglasses holder
Front & rear door pockets
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Driver & front passenger active head restraints
Centre console w/storage compartment
Ambient console lighting
Remote release w/locks -inc: fuel filler door & interior trunk
Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: air filtration
Front Wheel Drive
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Independent double wishbone front suspension
Active noise cancellation (ANC)
Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
Multi-link double wishbone rear suspension
Variable gear ratio (VGR) rack & pinion steering
5-speed automatic transmission -inc: grade logic control
Dual exhaust w/chrome finishers
Side Curtain Airbags
Brake Assist
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Child-proof rear door locks
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front side airbags -inc: passenger-side occupant position detection system
3-point seat belts in all seating positions -inc: front automatic tensioning system
XM satellite radio w/3-month trial subscription
17 ALLOY WHEELS
Subwoofer
MP3/WMA playback
anti-theft feature
Dual-stage
dual-threshold front airbags
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Active control engine mount system
270-watt AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer -inc: (6) speakers
front adjustable anchors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
