2010 Honda Civic
LX-S ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
Location
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
182,818KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
We're thrilled to offer a used 2010 Honda Civic LX-S, silver color with 182,000km (STK#6629) This vehicle was $11490 NOW ON SALE FOR $9990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Sunroof
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4.44 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Halogen Headlights
Intermittent front wipers
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Safety
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
160 watts
Front cupholders
Leather steering wheel trim
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3-point front seatbelts
Seatbelt pretensioners
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DIAMETER 24 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
DIAMETER 10 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
