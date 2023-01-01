Menu
2011 civic
authoritic
ac
certify no extra charge
please visit our websit to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca we are located at 2806 Dufferin St, North York , On , M6B 3R7. please call 416-665-1000 for any inquiry. Thank you.

2010 Honda Civic

144,253 KM

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Civic

DX

2010 Honda Civic

DX

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

  11. 1700044509
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

144,253KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFA1F2XAH036461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,253 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 civicauthoriticaccertify no extra chargeplease visit our websit to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca we are located at 2806 Dufferin St, North York , On , M6B 3R7. please call 416-665-1000 for any inquiry. Thank you. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-XXXX

416-665-1000

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2010 Honda Civic