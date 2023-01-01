Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>VEHICLE:</strong>  2010 HONDA CIVIC</p><p> </p><p><strong>FEATURES:</strong> C</p><p>SUNROOF</p><p>CRUISE CONTROL</p><p> </p><p>       <strong>CERTIFIED</strong> </p><p>--    The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.</p><p>--    Fully Certified.</p><p> </p><p>       <strong>ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES</strong></p><p>--     Up to 3 Years warranty available, NO MATTER THE MILEAGE, CONDITION.</p><p>--     Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p>--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER</p><p>--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</p><p>--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS!!!</p><p>--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED CARS FOR SALE</p><p> </p><p>        <strong>LOCATION</strong></p><p>--     Were located @ 1270 Finch Avenue West Unit 7 & 8, North York, ON (FINCH & TANGIERS RD)</p><p> </p><p><strong>        ANTEPLI CARS</strong></p><p> _      website : www.anteplicars.com</p><p> </p><p>--     Used cars at the best prices in Toronto, new inventory daily</p><p>--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE </p><p>--     HAGGLE FREE</p><p>--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><p>--     WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)</p><p> </p><p>-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.</p><p>-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,</p><p>-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70</p><p>-- Hours Of Operation:</p><p><strong>Monday-Friday:</strong> 10:00am - 7:00pm</p><p><strong>Saturday:</strong> 10:00am - 6:00 pm</p><p><strong>Sunday:</strong>  11:00am - 4:00pm</p><p> </p><p>Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherines, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #SUNROOFTrenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.</p>

2010 Honda Civic

245,207 KM

Details Description Features

$6,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Honda Civic

4dr Auto Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Civic

4dr Auto Sport

Location

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416 739 6070

  1. 1701466664
  2. 1701466666
  3. 1701466668
  4. 1701466670
  5. 1701466671
  6. 1701466673
  7. 1701466675
  8. 1701466677
  9. 1701466678
  10. 1701466680
  11. 1701466682
  12. 1701466684
  13. 1701466685
  14. 1701466687
  15. 1701466689
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
245,207KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFA1F66AH031079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 245,207 KM

Vehicle Description

VEHICLE:  2010 HONDA CIVIC

 

FEATURES: C

SUNROOF

CRUISE CONTROL

 

       CERTIFIED 

--    The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

--    Fully Certified.

 

       ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES

--     Up to 3 Years warranty available, NO MATTER THE MILEAGE, CONDITION.

--     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS!!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED CARS FOR SALE

 

        LOCATION

--     We're located @ 1270 Finch Avenue West Unit 7 & 8, North York, ON (FINCH & TANGIERS RD)

 

        ANTEPLI CARS

 _      website : www.anteplicars.com

 

--     Used cars at the best prices in Toronto, new inventory daily

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE 

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

--     WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

 

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70

-- Hours Of Operation:

Monday-Friday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am - 6:00 pm

Sunday:  11:00am - 4:00pm

 

Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherine's, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #SUNROOFTrenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Antepli Cars

Used 2014 Honda Accord 2dr I4 CVT EX-L w/Navi for sale in North York, ON
2014 Honda Accord 2dr I4 CVT EX-L w/Navi 167,500 KM $13,450 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Civic 4dr Auto LX for sale in North York, ON
2013 Honda Civic 4dr Auto LX 184,039 KM $10,950 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V LX AWD for sale in North York, ON
2019 Honda CR-V LX AWD 159,147 KM $17,950 + tax & lic

Email Antepli Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Antepli Cars

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

416 739 6070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

Antepli Cars

416 739 6070

Contact Seller
2010 Honda Civic