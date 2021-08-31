Menu
2010 Honda Civic

108,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

905-782-2676

Location

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

905-782-2676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

108,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8058274
  • Stock #: 7780
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F64AH017780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE proud UCDA members who are ready to serve you! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE TODAY!   We are located at 100 TURBINE DRIVE Unit 1 - NORTH YORK, ONT. M9L2S2

  Direct Line  (905) 782-2676 or (416) 742-5095 Office.  

 

2010 HONDA CIVIC. It's equipped with Sunroof. The price is $5,950.00 WITH 36 days SAFETY STANDARD CERTIFICATE.   TAX & LICENCE PLATE ARE EXTRA.  No hidden charges. *Motor vehicle in-collision*

 

Please call to book an appointment with Jesus for a test drive (905) 782-2676 or (416) 742-5095   **UCDA MEMBERS & OMVIC REGISTERED**

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

905-782-2676

Alternate Numbers
416-727-6835
Quick Links
Directions Inventory