2010 Honda Civic

244,000 KM

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

905-782-2676

2010 Honda Civic

2010 Honda Civic

DX

2010 Honda Civic

DX

Location

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

905-782-2676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

244,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8239122
  Stock #: 8905
  VIN: 2HGFA1F28AH038905

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE proud UCDA members who are ready to serve you! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE TODAY! We are located at 100 TURBINE DRIVE Unit 1 - NORTH YORK, ONT. M9L2S2. Direct Line (905) 782-2676 or (416) 742-5095 Office.  

 

// 2010 HONDA CIVIC DX.  The price is $ 4,950.00 WITH SAFETY STANDARD CERTIFICATE.  TAX & LICENSING NOT INCLUDED.  No hidden charges. The vehicle comes CERTIFIED with 244,000 km. *Motor vehicle in-collision*  Please call to book an appointment with Jesus for a test drive (905) 782-2676 or (416) 742-5095   **UCDA MEMBERS & OMVIC REGISTERED**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

905-782-2676

Alternate Numbers
416-727-6835
