$8,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Honda CR-V
EX
2010 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
416-665-1000
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
183,953KM
VIN 5J6RE4H59AL800273
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 990023
- Mileage 183,953 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carview Motors
2015 Dodge Journey R/T 236,759 KM $5,888 + tax & lic
2024 Honda Civic LX-B 26,053 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic EX 165,343 KM $8,888 + tax & lic
Email Carview Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-665-XXXX(click to show)
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing>
Carview Motors
416-665-1000
2010 Honda CR-V