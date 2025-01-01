Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2010 Honda CR-V EX for sale in North York, ON

2010 Honda CR-V

183,953 KM

Details Features

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle
13278638

2010 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

  1. 1764793232
  2. 1764793233
  3. 1764793233
  4. 1764793233
  5. 1764793233
  6. 1764793233
  7. 1764793233
  8. 1764793233
  9. 1764793232
  10. 1764793233
  11. 1764793232
  12. 1764793232
  13. 1764793232
  14. 1764793232
  15. 1764793232
  16. 1764793232
  17. 1764793232
Contact Seller

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
183,953KM
VIN 5J6RE4H59AL800273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 990023
  • Mileage 183,953 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carview Motors

Used 2015 Dodge Journey R/T for sale in North York, ON
2015 Dodge Journey R/T 236,759 KM $5,888 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda Civic LX-B for sale in North York, ON
2024 Honda Civic LX-B 26,053 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic EX for sale in North York, ON
2015 Honda Civic EX 165,343 KM $8,888 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2010 Honda CR-V