2010 Honda CR-V

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $350
2010 HONDA CRV EXL. Nice sunroof, leather seats & clean.
The car comes with 36 days on safety related.
The price is $ 8,750.00 No hidden charges.
SAFETY STANDARD CERTIFICATE, SALE TAX & LICENCE PLATE ARE EXTRA.
**Motor vehicle in-collision. Cost of repairs $ 1,250.00**
