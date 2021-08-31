Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Honda CR-V

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,750

+ taxes & licensing

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

416-727-6835

Contact Seller
2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

416-727-6835

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $350

Sale

$8,750

+ taxes & licensing

183,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7730896
  • Stock #: 0411
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H7XAL810411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

'Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE' proud UCDA members who are ready to serve you! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE TODAY! We are located at 100 TURBINE DRIVE UNIT 1 - NORTH YORK, ONT. M9L2S2 Phone (416) 474-5095 / (905) 782-2676

 

2010 HONDA CRV EXL. Nice sunroof, leather seats & clean.  

The car comes with 36 days on safety related.

The price is $ 8,750.00 No hidden charges.

SAFETY STANDARD CERTIFICATE, SALE TAX & LICENCE PLATE ARE EXTRA. 

**Motor vehicle in-collision. Cost of repairs $ 1,250.00**

 

Please call to book an appointment with Jesus for a test drive. (416) 474-5095 / (905) 782-2676

UCDA MEMBERS AND OMVIC REGISTERED.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Navigation System
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

2010 Acura MDX Elite...
 120,300 KM
$12,450 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 45,000 KM
$15,450 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA2 GX
 108,000 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic

Email Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

Call Dealer

416-727-XXXX

(click to show)

416-727-6835

Quick Links
Directions Inventory