2010 Honda CR-V

186,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

905-782-2676

2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

2010 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

905-782-2676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

186,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8075245
  Stock #: 0454
  VIN: 5J6RE4H76AL810454

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Beige
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE proud UCDA members who are ready to serve you! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE TODAY! 

  We are located at 100 TURBINE DRIVE Unit 1 - NORTH YORK, ONT. M9L2S2. Direct Line (905) 782-2676 or (416) 742-5095 Office.  

 

2010 HONDA CR-V EXL 4WD. It's equipped with Sunroof. The price is $8,999.00 WITH SAFETY STANDARD CERTIFICATE. TAX & LICENCE PLATE ARE EXTRA. No hidden charges. *Motor vehicle in-collision*

 

Please call to book an appointment with Jesus for a test drive (905) 782-2676 or (416) 742-5095   

  **UCDA MEMBERS & OMVIC REGISTERED**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Sun/Moonroof

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

