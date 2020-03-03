Menu
2010 Honda Pilot

EX-L 10,995+HST+LIC FEE / FULLY LOADED / CERTIFIED / 3RD ROW SEATING / AWD

2010 Honda Pilot

EX-L 10,995+HST+LIC FEE / FULLY LOADED / CERTIFIED / 3RD ROW SEATING / AWD

Centreline Auto Group Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W - Unit #1, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-739-9800

$10,995

  • 210,982KM
  • Used
  • Stock #: S-532-1
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H56AB502443
Alabaster Silver Metallic
SUV / Crossover
All Wheel Drive
Automatic

$10,995 + HST+ Licence Fees. EX-L Model, Sold fully certified, automatic, all wheel drive, 3 rows of seating!!! full power package, leather seats, heated seats, 2 keys with remotes, remote starter, power seats, bluetooth, leather wrapped steering wheel with full controls, tinted windows, power sunroof, side step pars, back-up camera, finished in Alabaster Silver Metallic on Grey Leather Interior. Everything you need is here!! A beautiful SUV. NO HAGGLE!! NO HIDDEN FEES!! NO ADMIN FEES!! NO CERTIFICATION FEES!! ONLY $10,995 +HST+ Licence Fees. WOW WHAT DEAL!! Sold Fully Certified (At no charge to you). Buy with Confidence at Centreline Auto Group. We have been selling cars and Trucks for over 25 years!! . Warranties Available for all makes and models. WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL.Click her to see a FREE CARFAX REPORT : https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=ZhkjQwRoR8rXNlgvRMzS...OUR SERVICE DEPARTMENT IS NOW OPEN!!!We are located at 5385 Steeles Ave West unit #1, (Steeles & Barmac Dr) Call for an appointment today!! 416-739-9800Located at 5385 Steeles Avenue West Unit 1. Our Sales and Service Department services clients from Toronto, Markham, Newmarket, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Maple, and the GTA. All our cars come with complete CarFax Reports and are Certified to the Highest Standards. We are OMVIC Licensed and a proud member of The Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA). Check out our 5 star Google / Car Guru reviews: https://www.centrelineauto.ca/reviews You can always reach us at:Telephone: 416-739-9800Check out our full inventory at www.centrelineauto.caEmail: info@centrelineauto.caInstagram: @centrelineautoHOURS:Monday Thursday: 9AM-7PM (By appointment after 7PM)Friday: 9AM-5PMSaturday: 9AM-5PMSUNDAY BY APPOINTMENTNO HIDDEN FEES, NO-HASSLE, NO HAGGLE, NO-ADMIN FEES, NO-SAFETY FEES, JUST OUR BEST PRICE UP-FRONT, The Price listed is the PRICE!!... No Surprises

