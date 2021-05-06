Menu
2010 Honda Ridgeline

0 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Exclusive Fine Cars

416-894-9099

2010 Honda Ridgeline

2010 Honda Ridgeline

4WD w/FULL.HONDA.SERVICE.RECORDS/NO.ACCIDENTS!!!

2010 Honda Ridgeline

4WD w/FULL.HONDA.SERVICE.RECORDS/NO.ACCIDENTS!!!

Location

Exclusive Fine Cars

1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York, ON M3J 2C9

416-894-9099

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $999

Sale

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7069975
  • Stock #: 2898
  • VIN: 5fpyk1f53ab502761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Address: 1101 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2C9

Very nice ridgeline in immaculate shape inside and out, drives amazing, ready for the summer time. Comes with a FREE carfax, NO ACCIDENTS EVER REPORTED, FULL (IN -DEPTH) HONDA SERVICE RECORDS.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Exclusive Fine Cars

Exclusive Fine Cars

1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York, ON M3J 2C9

