2010 Honda Ridgeline...

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $999

Listing ID: 7069975

Stock #: 2898

VIN: 5fpyk1f53ab502761

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Power Liftgate Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Winter Tires Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Proximity Key Push Button Start Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Lumbar Support Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Windows Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential

