Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Isuzu NPR

0 KM

Details Description

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

416-787-7888

Contact Seller
2010 Isuzu NPR

2010 Isuzu NPR

side door

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Isuzu NPR

side door

Location

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9015013
  • Stock #: 2

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # 2
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

auto air condition 20 ft high roof box certified  

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

2011 Other TRAILER M...
 0 KM
$2,900 + tax & lic
2016 Ford E350 Bus
 150,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2005 GMC C5500
220,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

Call Dealer

416-787-XXXX

(click to show)

416-787-7888

Alternate Numbers
416-428-7411
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory