$8,480+ tax & licensing
$8,480
+ taxes & licensing
AutoPluto
888-507-5798
2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4WD 4dr North
Location
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
241,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10603122
- Stock #: 154178
- VIN: 1J4RR4GT4AC161367
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 241,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
