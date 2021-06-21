Menu
2010 Jeep Patriot

120,800 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

north

north

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

120,800KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7416725
  • VIN: 1J4NT2GA4AD523789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Jeep Patriot
LOW KMS!!
AUX INPUT
RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT
SAFETY AVAILABLE FOR $599

1-3 YEAR WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES, NO MATTER MILEAGE, CONDITION.


 


WE FINANCE WITH 0 DOWN! (O.A.C)


 


For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.


 


Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.


 


647-703-2620


 


CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD) 


 


Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

