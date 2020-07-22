Menu
2010 Kia Forte

166,123 KM

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2010 Kia Forte

2010 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto EX w-Sunroof/heated seats/Bluetooth

2010 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto EX w-Sunroof/heated seats/Bluetooth

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

  • Listing ID: 5388848
  • Stock #: 8451a
  • VIN: KNAFU4A2XA5107192

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

166,123KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8451a
  • Mileage 166,123 KM

Vehicle Description

recent trade, drives well, NEW TIRES, A/C blows ice cold, sunroof, alloys rims, heated seats, hand-free Bluetooth, power group, keyless entry. The vehicle is sold AS-IS and is not being represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

