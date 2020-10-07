2010 Kia Rio

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Emergency Trunk Release Power Options Power Steering Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Exterior Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

