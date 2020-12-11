Menu
2010 Kia Rio

199,000 KM

Details

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

2010 Kia Rio

2010 Kia Rio

EX

2010 Kia Rio

EX

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

Certification

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

199,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6342473
  • VIN: KNADH4B37A6663053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SALE PRICE+$699

For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us or come in for a test drive. Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits. 

  call us: 647-980-9855

CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Ave W M3J 2P7 (KEELE & FINCH) 

Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00 Sunday by appointment

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Carview Motor

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-XXXX

647-703-2620

