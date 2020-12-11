Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Kia Rondo

235,000 KM

Details Features

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

Contact Seller
2010 Kia Rondo

2010 Kia Rondo

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Kia Rondo

EX

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

235,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6357320
  • VIN: KNAHH8A85A7306051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motor

2007 MINI Cooper Coupe
 150,000 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 250,000 KM
$3,390 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Altima 2...
 194,000 KM
$3,499 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motor

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Call Dealer

647-703-XXXX

(click to show)

647-703-2620

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory