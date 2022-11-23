Menu
2010 Lexus GX 460

165,000 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

2010 Lexus GX 460

2010 Lexus GX 460

Premium AWD Navigation/Sunroof/7 Pass

2010 Lexus GX 460

Premium AWD Navigation/Sunroof/7 Pass

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

165,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9412513
  • Stock #: 016019
  • VIN: JTJBM7FX6A5016019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Racing Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3 to choose!!!Dark Green/Tan Leather,Navigation, Sunroof, Rear View Camera,7 Passenger,For Only 23.995.

Interested in this vehicle? We offer financing for all credits, Good or Bad. Want to know if you are approved? Get started with your finance application through our SECURED application page. Click HERE to get started. A representative from Dynasty Auto Selection will contact you to let you know if you are approved. For more information email dynastycars@gmail.com or call us today at 1 416-645-0196. Our Vehicle Certification is available for only $995.00 that includes Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing and 1-month warranty for every safety item! If not certified as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle deemed to be not drivable, when not certified. Dynasty Auto Selection excels in assisting clients find the vehicle they desire. We take the extra step to disclose all information regarding any vehicle in stock with full transparency before taking the next step to purchase. This is done to ensure you have a full understanding of the vehicle you are buying. Before displaying any vehicle, we have them go through a Pre-Sale and Post-Sale inspection at the auction to ensure they are mechanically fit and sound. For your own peace of mind, you always have the choice to inspect our vehicles through your preferred mechanic. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve: Vehicle Certification (Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing, and 1-month warranty for every safety item) available for $995.00 Free Carfax History Report Certified In-house Mechanic Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty Available (See below) Financing with rates starting as low as 6.9% APR *Terms and Conditions May Apply* We Accept Trade-ins and save you money on the difference Dynasty Auto Selection takes pride in delivering their promises and keeping new and returning clients happy within 20 years of being in the Used Car industry. Our indoor showroom displays over 300 vehicles with various brands to choose from; Audi, Volvo, Acura, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Honda, Cadillac, Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Infiniti and much more. We are located in North York, Ontario at 2424 Finch Ave West, Unit 1, North York, ON M9M 2E3 *Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty* Dynasty Auto Selection has been partnered with Lubrico Warranty in the last 20 years. Lubrico Warranty has nearly 40 years of providing mechanical breakdown protection to hundreds of thousands of car buyers since 1977. Over 2,500 repair centers to protect customers from unforeseen repair expenses. No Claims made within your term? You can Double Your Term! Certified Power-train Plus Coverage: 24 month/Unlimited km Power-train 3 month/Unlimited km Comprehensive 36 month/60,000 km Power-train 6 month/10,000 km Comprehensive 48 month/80,000 km Power-train 12 month/20,000 km Comprehensive Call our sales team at 1 416 -645-0196 for more information on Lubrico Warranty

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Front & rear cup holders
Illuminated Entry System
Rear window defroster w/timer
Carpeted floor mats
Lockable glove box
Active front headrests
Front seatback pockets
Overhead console box
Front/rear assist grips
Eco indicator
Pwr windows w/auto up/down
Multi-info display
Conversation mirror
First Aid Kit
Child protector rear door locks
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
Front passenger occupancy classification sensor
Driver/front passenger knee airbags
Front/rear clearance sonar
Rear Spoiler
Tonneau Cover
PWR MOONROOF
Fog Lamps
Chrome Grille
Rear Privacy Glass
Body-colour bumpers
Silver roof rails
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Illuminated running boards
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Bluetooth Capability
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
4-wheel pwr ventilated disc brakes
Front tow hook
All-Wheel Drive
7-pin trailer wiring harness
Aux input
Adaptive Front Lighting System
MP3/WMA capability
memory
Independent double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
integrated turn signals
Chrome-finished door handles
LED rear tail lamps
4-spoke wood & leather-wrapped pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
All-position 3-point seat belts w/height-adjustable front shoulder belts
USB Input
Front/rear seat-mounted side airbags
Full-size spare tire/alloy wheel
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Chrome liftgate trim
Glass hatch in rear door
P265/60R18 all-season Michelin tires
Rain-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers -inc: wiper de-icer
50/50 pwr fold-flat 3rd row bench seat
Centre console box w/lid
Dual illuminated vanity mirrors -inc: sliding extensions
Voice-activated DVD navigation system -inc: backup camera
4-link rear suspension
Front/rear kinetic dynamic suspension system
Roll-sensing front & rear head/side curtain airbags
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: oil cooler
18 Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Crawl Control
17 Speakers
Anti-lock braking system ABS
jam protection
Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence ETCS-i
downhill assist control DAC
active traction control system ATRAC
auto-levelling
8-way pwr passenger seat w/pwr lumbar
driver 2-position memory system
fore/aft slide
cabin dust/pollen/deodorizing air filter
sequential-shift
Electronic brake force distribution EBD w/brake assist BA
Vehicle stability control VSC -inc: hill-start assist control HAC
Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbag supplemental restraint system SRS
HID headlamps -inc: auto headlamp system
Dual chrome heated auto-dimming pwr folding pwr mirrors -inc: memory
Pwr heated/cooled front captains seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar
40/20/40 reclining middle bench seat -inc: heated outboard seats
Instrumentation -inc: electroluminescent gauges
Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: rear seat heater ducts
2 accessory pwr outlets
4.6L DOHC SMPI 32-valve V8 engine -inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence VVT-i
Mark Levinson AM/FM stereo w/CD-player -inc: 330-watt sound system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

