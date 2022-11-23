2010 Lexus GX 460

$23,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9412513

9412513 Stock #: 016019

016019 VIN: JTJBM7FX6A5016019

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Metallic Racing Green

Interior Colour Beige

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Front & rear cup holders Illuminated Entry System Rear window defroster w/timer Carpeted floor mats Lockable glove box Active front headrests Front seatback pockets Overhead console box Front/rear assist grips Eco indicator Pwr windows w/auto up/down Multi-info display Conversation mirror Safety First Aid Kit Child protector rear door locks Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters Front passenger occupancy classification sensor Driver/front passenger knee airbags Front/rear clearance sonar Exterior Rear Spoiler Tonneau Cover PWR MOONROOF Fog Lamps Chrome Grille Rear Privacy Glass Body-colour bumpers Silver roof rails Intermittent rear window wiper/washer Illuminated running boards Media / Nav / Comm XM SATELLITE RADIO Bluetooth Capability Mechanical Pwr rack & pinion steering Front & rear stabilizer bars 4-wheel pwr ventilated disc brakes Front tow hook All-Wheel Drive 7-pin trailer wiring harness Additional Features Aux input Adaptive Front Lighting System MP3/WMA capability memory Independent double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs integrated turn signals Chrome-finished door handles LED rear tail lamps 4-spoke wood & leather-wrapped pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls All-position 3-point seat belts w/height-adjustable front shoulder belts USB Input Front/rear seat-mounted side airbags Full-size spare tire/alloy wheel AUTO HIGH BEAM Chrome liftgate trim Glass hatch in rear door P265/60R18 all-season Michelin tires Rain-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers -inc: wiper de-icer 50/50 pwr fold-flat 3rd row bench seat Centre console box w/lid Dual illuminated vanity mirrors -inc: sliding extensions Voice-activated DVD navigation system -inc: backup camera 4-link rear suspension Front/rear kinetic dynamic suspension system Roll-sensing front & rear head/side curtain airbags 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: oil cooler 18 Aluminum Alloy Wheels Crawl Control 17 Speakers Anti-lock braking system ABS jam protection Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence ETCS-i downhill assist control DAC active traction control system ATRAC auto-levelling 8-way pwr passenger seat w/pwr lumbar driver 2-position memory system fore/aft slide cabin dust/pollen/deodorizing air filter sequential-shift Electronic brake force distribution EBD w/brake assist BA Vehicle stability control VSC -inc: hill-start assist control HAC Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbag supplemental restraint system SRS HID headlamps -inc: auto headlamp system Dual chrome heated auto-dimming pwr folding pwr mirrors -inc: memory Pwr heated/cooled front captains seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar 40/20/40 reclining middle bench seat -inc: heated outboard seats Instrumentation -inc: electroluminescent gauges Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: rear seat heater ducts 2 accessory pwr outlets 4.6L DOHC SMPI 32-valve V8 engine -inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence VVT-i Mark Levinson AM/FM stereo w/CD-player -inc: 330-watt sound system

