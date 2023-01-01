2010 Lexus RX 350

$15,885 + taxes & licensing 1 8 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9450703

9450703 Stock #: 006310

006310 VIN: 2T2BK1BA8AC006310

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Integrated Garage Door Opener Cargo Mat Rear seat heater ducts Retained accessory pwr Carpeted floor mats Overhead sunglass storage Front/rear cup holders Front seatback pockets Leather-wrapped shift knob Dual illuminated visor/vanity mirrors Cargo area tonneau cover Cargo area tie-down rings Illuminated entry system w/fadeout Side & under cargo area storage compartments Centre console box w/armrest Eco indicator -inc: vehicle efficiency indicator Pwr windows -inc: auto-up/down Front door handle touch sensor lock/unlock Brown walnut wood grain trim Lighting -inc: trunk lamp Driver/front passenger map pockets Cargo area multi-purpose net Deodorizing air filter Safety First Aid Kit REAR SEAT SIDE AIRBAGS TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Anchor points for child restraint seats Front seat-mounted side airbags Active front headrests w/whiplash protection Front knee airbags Front passenger occupancy classification sensor Front & rear outboard set belt pretensioners & force limiters Front seat belt anchor height adjusters Mechanical All Wheel Drive Transmission Cooler Stainless Steel exhaust system Engine Oil Cooler Lock-Up Torque Converter Front/rear stabilizer bars Electric pwr steering HD battery Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes Independent double wishbone rear suspension -inc: coil springs Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Front/rear splash guards Puddle Lamps Rear Bumper Protector Roof-mounted spoiler P235/60R18 mud & snow tires Silver painted roof rails LED brake lamps Rain-sensing variable intermittent wipers w/de-icer Comfort adjustable headrests Suspension coil springs Media / Nav / Comm Satellite roof-mounted fin antenna Additional Features low washer fluid Pollen Filter pwr lumbar support Warnings -inc: low fuel HD heater 6-speed super electronically controlled automatic transmission -inc: OD 60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: adjustable headrests Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: dust filter Electroluminescent instrumentation gauges -inc: LED multi-information display Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: gas struts Projector-style halogen headlamps -inc: automatic headlamp system Pwr adjustable heated folding exterior mirrors -inc: integrated signal lamps Pwr front bucket seats -inc: 8-way adjustable seats front seat belt warning low engine oil level rear seat remote release in cargo area sequential shift mode sliding rear seats w/recline starter & alternator washers Anti-lock braking system ABS 8 LCD display acoustic control induction system ACIS Electronic brake force distribution EBD w/brake assist BA Hill-start assist control HAC Front dual-stage airbag supplemental restraint system SRS Side roll-sensing curtain airbags RSCA 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence VVT-i

