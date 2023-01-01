Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Lexus RX 350

141,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

Contact Seller
2010 Lexus RX 350

2010 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

141,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9464613
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BAXAC032309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BEAUTIFUL ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX 2010 LEXUS RX 350 AWD FOR SALE! CAR IS IN GREAT SHAPE WITH NEW BRAKES AND TIRES WITH ONLY 141,000 KMS!! INTERIOR IS IN MINT CONDITION. CALL ME AT 6478627904 FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TEST DRIVE CALL ME AT 6478627904  Warranty Included

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Proximity Key
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

2010 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 141,000 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2010 Subaru Forester X
 152,002 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Versa S
 138,002 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-271-XXXX

(click to show)

416-271-9996

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory