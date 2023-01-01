$17,495+ tax & licensing
2010 Lexus RX 350
AWD 4dr
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
416-271-9996
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,495
+ taxes & licensing
141,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9464613
- VIN: 2T2BK1BAXAC032309
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
BEAUTIFUL ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX 2010 LEXUS RX 350 AWD FOR SALE! CAR IS IN GREAT SHAPE WITH NEW BRAKES AND TIRES WITH ONLY 141,000 KMS!! INTERIOR IS IN MINT CONDITION. CALL ME AT 6478627904 FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TEST DRIVE CALL ME AT 6478627904 Warranty Included
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Proximity Key
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
