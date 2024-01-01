$1,000+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
$1,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
238,390KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1SF2A1321573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 238,390 KM
Vehicle Description
*AS IS*
*REBUILD TITLE*
2010 Mazda 3 !
Runs and Drives !
MANUAL !!
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The
vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to
be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Interior
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Cloth door trim
Front assist handle
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Convenience
Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Safety
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Exterior
Halogen Headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
MULTI-SPOKE WHEEL SPOKES
URETHANE PARKING BRAKE TRIM
16.2 STEERING RATIO
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
