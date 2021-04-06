Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

0 KM

Details Description Features

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

  1. 1618769820
  2. 1618769821
  3. 1618769820
  4. 1618769821
  5. 1618769821
  6. 1618769821
  7. 1618769821
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6894927
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF0A1152945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Mazda 3
ManualRuns and drives great
SunroofBluetoothAUX input
Safety $499
CARVIEW MOTORS INC. (1113 Finch Ave West, behind starbucks) 10am-5pm Monday-Saturday 647-703-2620 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motor

2013 RAM 1500 ST
 161,000 KM
$12,490 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Dart SXT
 246,000 KM
$3,450 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Ram 2500 ST
 168,000 KM
$6,750 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motor

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Call Dealer

647-703-XXXX

(click to show)

647-703-2620

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory