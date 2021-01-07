Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA6

170,751 KM

Details Description

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
Carview Motor

647-703-2620

Location

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

170,751KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6539091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,751 KM

Vehicle Description

Mazda 6 2010

 

No issues

 

Runs great

 

Power mirror, power lock, power window, air conditioning

 

Manual

 

Safety: 499$

 

For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us or come in for a test drive. Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

Call Us: 416-879-6994

CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Ave W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD)

Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00 

Sunday by appointment

Safety and tax are not included in asking price

All credits are approved

 

dealer Carview

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

