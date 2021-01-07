Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

120,300 KM

Details Description Features

$11,630

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,630

+ taxes & licensing

Access Motors

416-736-7641

Contact Seller
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 250

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 250

Location

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

416-736-7641

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$11,630

+ taxes & licensing

120,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6556306
  • VIN: WDDGF8FBXAF466768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,300 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD 4 Matic EXTRA CLEAN LOW KM MUST BE SEEN !!!! BEAUTIFUL WHITE ON WHITE FULLY LOADED WITH LEATHER SUNROOF, Clean Carfax no accident, very reliable well affordable luxury AWD sedan, call for test drive and financing approval

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
AWD
Parking Sensors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Automatic
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Access Motors

2015 Mazda CX-5
 137,000 KM
$9,830 + tax & lic
2011 Scion xD 5dr HB...
 96,850 KM
$5,985 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Altima
 198,000 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Access Motors

Access Motors

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

Call Dealer

416-736-XXXX

(click to show)

416-736-7641

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory