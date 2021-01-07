2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

+ taxes & licensing
416-736-7641
1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2
416-736-7641
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
AWD 4 Matic EXTRA CLEAN LOW KM MUST BE SEEN !!!! BEAUTIFUL WHITE ON WHITE FULLY LOADED WITH LEATHER SUNROOF, Clean Carfax no accident, very reliable well affordable luxury AWD sedan, call for test drive and financing approval
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2