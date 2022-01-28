$10,950+ tax & licensing
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 350
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
- Listing ID: 8193723
- VIN: WDDGF8HB6AF467140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,450 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Mercedes C350 review, A Great Luxury-Commuter !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2010 Mercedes C350 comes with a 3.5 LITRE 6 CCYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 263 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed: 1 in 2010 Luxury Small Cars (cars.usnews.com).
4/5 RELIABILITY RATING JD POWER AND ASSOCIATES.
"When it was new, critics liked the C-Class because its suspension feels sporty but not overly harsh, and its interior has a good design, as well as a quality fit and finish," (cars.usnews.com)
"The C-Class is a terrific driving experience; great driver feedback through the steering, rock-solid, and so stable it’s very difficult to get into trouble, and delivering to the driver a superb grasp, both literally and figuratively, on what the car is doing," (cars.usnews.com).
Driving aids include: BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, and 4 MATIC ALL WHEEL DRIVE.
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
