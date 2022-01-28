Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

157,450 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

Contact Seller
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 350

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 350

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

157,450KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8193723
  • VIN: WDDGF8HB6AF467140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,450 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Mercedes C350 review, A Great Luxury-Commuter !

 

GREAT CONDITION, this 2010 Mercedes C350 comes with a 3.5 LITRE 6 CCYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 263 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed: 1 in 2010 Luxury Small Cars (cars.usnews.com).

 

4/5 RELIABILITY RATING JD POWER AND ASSOCIATES.

 

"When it was new, critics liked the C-Class because its suspension feels sporty but not overly harsh, and its interior has a good design, as well as a quality fit and finish," (cars.usnews.com)

 

"The C-Class is a terrific driving experience; great driver feedback through the steering, rock-solid, and so stable it’s very difficult to get into trouble, and delivering to the driver a superb grasp, both literally and figuratively, on what the car is doing," (cars.usnews.com).

 

Driving aids include: BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, and 4 MATIC ALL WHEEL DRIVE.

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vision Fine Cars

2016 Honda Fit EX-L
 0 KM
$13,950 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 200,721 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Pass...
 155,737 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Call Dealer

416-736-XXXX

(click to show)

416-736-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory