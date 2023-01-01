Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4DR SDN E 350 4MATIC

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4DR SDN E 350 4MATIC

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10290249
  • VIN: WDDHF8HB8AA164040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 MERCEDES BENZ E350

 

HEATED SEAT

SUNROOF

LEATHER

BLUETOOTH

CRUISE CONTROL

 

Certified  

The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety ,Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

-- Fully Certified.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

