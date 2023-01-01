2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$16,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10520133

10520133 Stock #: 211874

211874 VIN: WDDHF9AB8AA211874

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Rain Sensing Wipers Interior Security System Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Navigation System Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.