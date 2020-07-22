Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

177,578 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

Contact Seller
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

  1. 5670651
  2. 5670651
  3. 5670651
  4. 5670651
  5. 5670651
  6. 5670651
  7. 5670651
  8. 5670651
  9. 5670651
  10. 5670651
  11. 5670651
Contact Seller

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

177,578KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5670651
  • Stock #: R1610
  • VIN: WDDHF8HB1AA157754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl Beige Metallic (Tan)
  • Interior Colour Mocha Brown/Almond Beige (205)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R1610
  • Mileage 177,578 KM

Vehicle Description

CAN'T BEAT THIS PRICE!!!!

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

Full disclosure (history/accident search)

CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you dont fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing.

Vehicle Details:

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Velour floor mats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Split-folding rear seats
Anti-theft alarm system
Electronic stability program (ESP) w/traction control (ASR)
Pwr windows -inc: one-touch express up/down
Ambient lighting pkg
Bluetooth Connectivity
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hill start assist
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Tire pressure loss warning system
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/brake assist
ISOFIX child seat mounts
THERMATIC dual-zone automatic climate control
Dual front side-impact airbags
PARKTRONIC parking assist
Head protection curtain outboard airbags
Pwr tilt/telescoping steering column
Adaptive highbeam assist
Two-stage rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washing system
NECK-PRO active headrests
Multifuction steering wheel
Dual front airbags -inc: drivers side knee airbag
ATTENTION ASSIST -inc: drowsiness detection & alert
Pwr tilt/sliding panoramic sunroof
LED front fog lamps
4MATIC all-wheel drive
PRE-SAFE -inc: reversible belt tensioners, automatic closing side windows & sunroof in emergency situations
7G-TRONIC 7-speed automatic transmission
Active bi-xenon headlamps -inc: headlamp washers, cornering lights
AMG styling pkg -inc: front/rear apron, side skirts
Heated pwr mirrors -inc: LH auto-dimming, integrated turn signals
3.5L DOHC 24-valve alloy V6 engine
DIRECT CONTROL suspension w/selective damping
Speed-sensitive direct rack & pinion steering
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 6-month complimentary subscription *Requires subscription*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CrediCar

2013 Chevrolet Trax LT
 163,995 KM
$7,490 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 11,757 KM
$48,990 + tax & lic
2012 BMW X5 35i
 109,826 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email CrediCar

CrediCar

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

Call Dealer

416-639-XXXX

(click to show)

416-639-2142

Quick Links
Directions Inventory