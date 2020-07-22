2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Vehicle Features

Exterior Tinted Glass Convenience Integrated Garage Door Opener Velour floor mats Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Split-folding rear seats Security Anti-theft alarm system Safety Electronic stability program (ESP) w/traction control (ASR) Power Options Pwr windows -inc: one-touch express up/down Comfort Ambient lighting pkg

Additional Features Bluetooth Connectivity Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Hill start assist 3-point seat belts for all seating positions Tire pressure loss warning system 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/brake assist ISOFIX child seat mounts THERMATIC dual-zone automatic climate control Dual front side-impact airbags PARKTRONIC parking assist Head protection curtain outboard airbags Pwr tilt/telescoping steering column Adaptive highbeam assist Two-stage rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washing system NECK-PRO active headrests Multifuction steering wheel Dual front airbags -inc: drivers side knee airbag ATTENTION ASSIST -inc: drowsiness detection & alert Pwr tilt/sliding panoramic sunroof LED front fog lamps 4MATIC all-wheel drive PRE-SAFE -inc: reversible belt tensioners, automatic closing side windows & sunroof in emergency situations 7G-TRONIC 7-speed automatic transmission Active bi-xenon headlamps -inc: headlamp washers, cornering lights AMG styling pkg -inc: front/rear apron, side skirts Heated pwr mirrors -inc: LH auto-dimming, integrated turn signals 3.5L DOHC 24-valve alloy V6 engine DIRECT CONTROL suspension w/selective damping Speed-sensitive direct rack & pinion steering SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 6-month complimentary subscription *Requires subscription*

