2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2010 Mercedes Benz GLK 350 4Matic 192500Km
This car has lots of features compared to similar models in the market, The key features are :
* Appearance Package: 10 Spoke AMG alloy rims
*Leather
*Sunroof
120V plug-in the trunk
Adaptive headlights
LED taillights
Chrome Front Grill
More Features:
* Wheels team up with a 4-wheel multilink suspension with AGILITY CONTROL
* 4Matic, All-Wheel Drive
* 7-Speed Automatic
* Adaptive Brakes
* Multifunction Steering Wheel
* Dual Zone Climate Control
* Power Steering Column
* memory Seats
* Garage Door Opener
* Auto-Dimming Mirrors with Compass display in inside mirror
Engine:
3.5 Gasoline
