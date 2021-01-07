Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

192,500 KM

$8,498

+ tax & licensing
$8,498

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$8,498

+ taxes & licensing

192,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6416408
  Stock #: 153597
  VIN: WDCGG8HB0AF510923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153597
  • Mileage 192,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Mercedes Benz GLK 350 4Matic 192500Km

This car has lots of features compared to similar models in the market, The key features are :

* Appearance Package: 10 Spoke AMG alloy rims
*Leather
*Sunroof
120V plug-in the trunk
Adaptive headlights
LED taillights
Chrome Front Grill
More Features:
* Wheels team up with a 4-wheel multilink suspension with AGILITY CONTROL
* 4Matic, All-Wheel Drive
* 7-Speed Automatic
* Adaptive Brakes
* Multifunction Steering Wheel
* Dual Zone Climate Control
* Power Steering Column
* memory Seats
* Garage Door Opener
* Auto-Dimming Mirrors with Compass display in inside mirror

Engine:
3.5 Gasoline


Financing Available / Zero down Plus Tax and Licensing *O.A.C
Tel: 416-661-7070
All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Automatic

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

